$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for BB&T Co. (BBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. BB&T reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,229 shares of company stock worth $366,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

