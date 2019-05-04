$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $196,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $71,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 368,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 141,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 603.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 316,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $56.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

