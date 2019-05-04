$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Unique Fabricating posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unique Fabricating.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

