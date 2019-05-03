Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $24,964.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zurcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zurcoin alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zurcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zurcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.