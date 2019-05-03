Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,290 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $526,298.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,336,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,300,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,456,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,086 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $140.92 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.57). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 58.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Barclays downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,290 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-sells-1290-shares-of-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.