Zscaler Inc (ZS) Director Sells $67,070.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $67,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $67,390.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,144. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/zscaler-inc-zs-director-sells-67070-00-in-stock.html.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.