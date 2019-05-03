ZoomerMedia (ZUM) Trading Down 11.1%

ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 163,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 756,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

