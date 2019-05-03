Zogenix (ZGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 10,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.97. Zogenix has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.75.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $581,174.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,798.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,483 shares of company stock worth $6,829,351. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/zogenix-zgnx-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.