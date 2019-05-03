ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (ZBK) EVP Sells $290,400.00 in Stock

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ZBK opened at $29.04 on Friday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

Get ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/zions-6-95-fix-to-flo-rate-sub-nts-zbk-evp-sells-290400-00-in-stock.html.

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.