Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 2,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TIM Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Monday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE TSU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

