Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Given Outperform Rating at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.63.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,941. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,042,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

