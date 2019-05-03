Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weight Watchers International (WW) to Hold

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 12,987,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,432. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

