Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raytheon (RTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon ended the first quarter of 2019 on a solid note, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics also improved on a year- over-year basis. Notably, the company’s non-platform centric focus makes it one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players. Backed by its wide range of combat-proven defense products, Raytheon continues to receive numerous orders from the Pentagon as well as its foreign allies. Lately, the company has prioritized its investments in high energy lasers, high power microwaves, hypersonics, next-generation sensors and cybersecurity. However, rising costs of raw materials may hurt its bottom line. The recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are added concerns. Furthermore, Raytheon faces tough competition in the defense market. Shares of the company have underperformedits industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.92.

RTN stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

