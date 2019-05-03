Zacks Investment Research Lowers RA Medical Systems (RMED) to Sell

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMED. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

RMED traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,359. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.28. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $73,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

