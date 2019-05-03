Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Strong Sell

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 11,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 431.69 and a quick ratio of 431.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 48.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

