Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBTX (CBTX) to Sell

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of CBTX in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

CBTX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.93. CBTX has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in CBTX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CBTX by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBTX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

