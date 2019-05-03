Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens Corning (OC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s first-quarter 2019 earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and declined on a year-over-year basis. The decline is due to lower contribution from Roofing and Insulation businesses, along with inflationary and transportation cost pressure. Its adjusted operating margin contracted 203 basis points (bps) due to the above-mentioned headwinds. Adverse geographic mix and negative impact of foreign currency translation have been hurting the company’s performance over the last few quarters. Consequently, it has provided a tepid guidance for 2019. The company anticipates reduced volumes and higher inflation to result in a lower EBIT in 2019. Although its efforts toward strategic acquisitions and attaining solid pricing momentum are encouraging, we wait for better visibility.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup set a $53.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.23.

NYSE OC opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,718.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $30,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,859.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,161,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,121,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 362,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5,667.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,162 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

