Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emerson Electric (EMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Emerson's shares have underperformed the industry. Also, the company looks significantly overvalued compared to the industry. Rising costs on account of material cost inflation remains a cause of concern for the company. Moreover, the company’s extensive operations has exposed it to risks arising from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies and geopolitical issues. As a matter of fact, Emerson perceives that unfavorable movement in foreign currencies will hurt its earnings by 6 cents in the fiscal 2019. In addition, a weak cash position might be detrimental to the company’s profitability. Frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management and can impact organic growth over the long term. Further, analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company, evident from 0.2% decrease in estimates for fiscal 2020.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.61.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

