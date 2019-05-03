Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.01. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $147,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $100,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blenn Fujimoto sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

