Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $186.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $188.20 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $174.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $742.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $749.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.75 million, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $797.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million.

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

SFNC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,747. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $171,860. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,679,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,028 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.