Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.06 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce sales of $114.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.20 million and the lowest is $111.10 million. Duluth reported sales of $100.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $650.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.33 million to $652.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $734.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.16 million to $756.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.16 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,085. Duluth has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

