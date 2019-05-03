Zacks: Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,370.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

