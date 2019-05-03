Zacks: Analysts Expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Condor Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Condor Hospitality Trust.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

