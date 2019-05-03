Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,158.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 5,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,286. The company has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989,546.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB Biotech AG grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,865,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

