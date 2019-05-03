Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc (SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post sales of $68.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $293.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.31 million to $294.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.65 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $357.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVMK to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 50,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,100 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $95,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,159,865 shares of company stock valued at $184,569,613 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3,055.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

SVMK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,827. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SVMK has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

