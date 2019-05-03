Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Superior Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $559.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

