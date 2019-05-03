Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Delphi Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1,332.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 503,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3,041.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLPH opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

