Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE:BITA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,768. Bitauto has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitauto in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

