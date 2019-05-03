Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Aegion also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Aegion had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aegion in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $71,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 117,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGN opened at $16.71 on Friday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $632.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

