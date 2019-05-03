YouGov (YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:YOU traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 452 ($5.91). 35,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The company has a market cap of $474.23 million and a P/E ratio of 44.31. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 375 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

In other YouGov news, insider Ashley G. Martin purchased 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £5,001.80 ($6,535.74).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

