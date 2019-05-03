Yext (YEXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.92. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,650. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072,392 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Yext by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

