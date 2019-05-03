Xylem (XYL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.12-$3.32 EPS.

Xylem stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 343,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,799. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other Xylem news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 15,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,281,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,984.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $6,000,933. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 363,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Xylem by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Xylem by 14.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 257,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

