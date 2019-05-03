WPP (WPP) Given New GBX 1,070 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPP. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities cut shares of WPP to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.86) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,146.88 ($14.99).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 973.60 ($12.72) on Monday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total value of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

