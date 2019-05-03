WP Carey (WPC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.29 on Friday. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.62%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

