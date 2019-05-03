WP Carey (WPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. WP Carey updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

WPC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. WP Carey has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 53.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

