Workiva (WK) Announces Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.11 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Workiva updated its Q2 guidance to -$0.11 to -$0.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to -$0.38 to $-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. 7,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,417. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 315,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,940,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $9,115,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

