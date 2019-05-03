Wood & Company Reaffirms Hold Rating for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Wood & Company restated their hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“WWD sales of $759M exceeded expectations by about $100M, reflecting 2/3 from WWD’s market positions and 1/3 from the switch to ASC 606 accounting. Organic growth was 22% (17% excluding ASC 606 and (19-20% if omitting 606) and 25% at Aero (16% if omitting 606). Implied FY2H guidance denotes a bit lower revenue run-rates vs. FY2Q compared to recent years’ pattern of seasonal pickup: commentary suggested FY2Q fundamentals accurately reflected market positions, with no particular spike-outs relative to ongoing execution. We believe stronger niche markets in industrial and overall Aero strength could reflect a moderating linearity, but clearly (in our estimation) WWD’s guidance issued from a position of strength.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,839,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $1,256,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,710 shares of company stock worth $23,994,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.