WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (DEM) Holdings Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (NYSEARCA:DEM) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,866,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,384,000 after acquiring an additional 83,643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 6.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 1,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 611,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 559,956 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 1.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 1,275.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 159,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 148,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

DEM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,123. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (DEM) Holdings Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/wisdomtree-emerging-markets-eqty-incm-fd-dem-holdings-increased-by-janney-capital-management-llc.html.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (NYSEARCA:DEM).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.