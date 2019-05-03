Wirecard (WDI) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €176.00 ($204.65) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €203.44 ($236.56).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI opened at €130.15 ($151.34) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.32.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.