Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,327,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,048,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 20.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $103.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,078.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,333 shares of company stock valued at $38,674,547 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/whittier-trust-co-trims-stake-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.