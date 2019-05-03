Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $57,942,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $701,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,759 shares of company stock valued at $15,794,981. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/whittier-trust-co-of-nevada-inc-has-36000-stake-in-expedia-group-inc-expe.html.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.