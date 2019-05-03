Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,164 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $217.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,164 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/whittier-trust-co-acquires-1164-shares-of-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.