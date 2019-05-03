Whitestone REIT (WSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “WSR reported 1Q19 core FFO of $0.28 versus its dividend of $0.285. Occupancy of operating properties was 90.1%, down from 90.9% in 1Q18 due to dispositions, and interest expense was up due to higher rates.””

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,293. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.