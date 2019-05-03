WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $16.39 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, LBank and FreiExchange. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $512,950.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00039231 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, FreiExchange, LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

