Westlake Chemical (WLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44), Morningstar.com reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $124.29.

In other news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

