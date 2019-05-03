Welltower Inc (WELL) Receives $71.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.84. Welltower has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $3,075,144,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,560,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $251,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $248,512,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $185,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

