Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Reduced by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

