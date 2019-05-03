Weight Watchers International (WW) PT Raised to $21.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of WW traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,432. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
