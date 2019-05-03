Weight Watchers International (WW) PT Raised to $21.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WW traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,432. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

