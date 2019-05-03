Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $499,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,745,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,201,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,028,000 after purchasing an additional 426,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $127.35. 9,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,890. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

