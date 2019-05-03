Wayfair (W) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Weak Earnings

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $143.70 and last traded at $151.96. 6,632,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 2,090,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.53.

The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.85 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.63.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total transaction of $25,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 390,680 shares of company stock valued at $59,296,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,150,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 32.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 321,496 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

